Muks (Vishal) Toi Toi is the Bay of Plenty / Central Plateau Apprentice of the Year. Photo / Stephen Barker / Barker Photography

Builder-in-training Vishal Toi Toi from Tauranga has been named Apprentice of the Year for the Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau region.

The region's top three have been announced in a statement for the 2022 Registered Master Builders' Carters Apprentice of the Year competition.

The awards were held at the Tauranga Yacht & Power Boat Club on August 19.

Toi Toi, 26, was trained through building and construction industry training organisation BCITO and is employed by 90 Degrees Construction.

He said it was "pretty surreal" to have been awarded first place.

"It is still sinking in. I am very stoked. There are no words to explain it really."

Toi Toi said his boss recommended he and second-place winner Josh Jarvis, who also works at 90 Degrees Construction, enter the competition.

"I went in hoping just to place. It is great for the company and our team that both of us placed."

His boss won the competition about 10 years ago, he said.

First place winner Muks (Vishal) Toi Toi, second Tapiwa Chikono, and third Josh Jarvis. Photo Stephen Barker / Barker Photography

"It was pretty cool that he won and now the people he teaches placed too."

The competition recognises excellence among carpentry apprentices and raises awareness of career opportunities in the building and construction industry.

The competition tests future sector leaders' project management, business, presentation, and practical skills.

Each apprentice had to submit details of a building project they are working on as well as take part in a two-hour practical challenge, with the top 10 facing an interview with a judging panel and an onsite visit to discuss their building project in detail.

The top apprentice from each region will compete in the national competition. This includes a 45-minute interview with the national judging panel and an additional six-hour practical skills test.

The competition was "pretty life-changing", Toi Toi said.

"I feel like it is going to drive me more to be an even better builder. I feel like I have taken some of those expectations on myself now too."

Toi Toi said he enjoyed working outdoors and being "hands-on".

"Growing up I used to help my old man on the kiwifruit orchards.

"I just love the different aspects and challenges that come with building."

JUDGES' COMMENTS

First - Vishal Toi Toi, from Tauranga (90 Degrees Construction)

Vishal's passion and enthusiasm for his job really shone through. He demonstrated a positive attitude and willingness to learn, enabling him to acquire the fundamental skills required to be a good builder. He has developed great self-management skills and is able to think critically to achieve his goals. Co-running his site has given Vishal the valuable opportunity of managing a build from start to finish, teaching him the skills of planning, people, and time management.

Second – Tapiwa Chikono, from Tauranga (Finelines Construction)

Tapiwa is driven, motivated, and a clear communicator. His positive attitude towards learning and improving his craft is already paying off. He has been recognised by being given a leadership role by his senior builder.

By being more accountable, Tapiwa has acquired a greater awareness of his work. It has also taught him confidence, management and leadership skills. This award is just recognition of Tapiwa's motivated approach and hard work. This experience will prove invaluable in his future as a qualified builder.

Third – Josh Jarvis, from Tauranga (90 Degrees Construction)

Josh is a skilled apprentice who takes pride in the quality of his work. He is always striving to improve his skills and take on new challenges and responsibilities. Josh's leadership role on a new build has taught him valuable skills like planning, clear communication, and balancing time management with quality workmanship. Embracing the challenge and believing in his own abilities has given Josh the confidence to take control and improve his overall skillset. Josh's determination to deliver a quality product bodes well for a promising future for him in the building industry.