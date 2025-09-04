This work includes realigning SH29 with the new bridge and making minor improvements to the SH29/Ōmanawa Rd intersection.

“A standardised ‘off the shelf’ bridge design is being used that will improve delivery timeframes,” Bishop said.

“The design will also accommodate a one-in-100-year flood, enable future overweight freight loads getting to and from the Port of Tauranga and be placed on an alignment that fits the future design of Tauriko West.”

A map showing where the Ōmanawa Bridge for SH29 will go. Image / Supplied

Bishop said NZTA was also in the process of awarding a contract to support phase two of the project.

This included completing route protection and consenting for a new four-lane SH29 from Redwood Interchange to Takitimu North Link interchange and upgrades to SH29A from Takitimu Drive Toll Road to Barkes Corner.

“Identifying the land needed and gaining consents for future phases will give landowners and the community certainty of the route and protect it from being built out in upcoming development of the area.

“It also ensures NZTA is ready and able to move forward when further funding for design and construction is available,” Bishop said.

“Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty are growing fast, and the SH29 Tauriko West project will support the potential development of 30,000 new houses in the Western Corridor by 2063, support the Tauriko Business Estate extension, as well as improve travel time reliability by 40%, and reduce deaths and serious injuries by 50%.

“Awarding the construction contract for the Ōmanawa Bridge is a major step forward in delivering a safer, more resilient SH29.”

An NZTA spokesperson said the roading organisation was pleased to have awarded the contract.

“This project will replace the existing Ōmanawa Bridge, which is reaching its intended lifespan, realign SH29 in the surrounding area to fit with the future design for Tauriko West, and make minor improvements at the Ōmanawa Road intersection.

“Construction will be largely off-line during the initial stages of the project, with only minimal impacts for people using SH29.”

NZTA said there would be some minor changes to the state highway layout and temporary speed restrictions put in place near the existing bridge and on Ōmanawa Road, so site access and off-line works could be managed safely.

“We’ll provide further details about this work once timings are confirmed.”