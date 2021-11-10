Banned: New water restrictions revealed for Tauranga as summer looms

Using a sprinkler to water gardens won't be allowed this summer. Photo / NZME

Using a sprinkler to water gardens won't be allowed this summer. Photo / NZME

Tauranga is heading for a hot, dry summer but think again if you plan on using your sprinkler to water the garden.

Tauranga City Council has released its Water Watchers Plan as part of its efforts to maintain the city's water supply year-round.

The new restrictions will come into play from November 22, with sprinklers only allowed to be used to water gardens for an hour per evening.

The most severe restrictions take effect from December 1 and include a ban on sprinklers, irrigation systems, filling pools and spas (unless granted), high-pressure cleaners and handheld hoses with a trigger nozzle.

These restrictions are expected to soften from April 1 but rules will remain throughout the year in varying levels.

The council's water services manager Peter Bahrs said he hoped the plan would prevent a 30 per cent spike in outdoor water use typically seen during the peak of summer.

The plan also allowed people to plan ahead when managing their water needs, he said.

"We know that watering during the heat of the day leads to wasteful evaporation, so this is about using water wisely while providing the most benefit."

The plan is modelled on water conservation strategies from across the Tasman.

"In Australia, they know all too well how precious water is - it's been a scarce resource in many parts of the country for years - so it makes sense to look at what's worked well for them and apply it to our situation," Bahrs said.

Tauranga's water supply comes from the Tautau and Waiorohi streams, which are both at the lowest levels seen ahead of summer.

Bahrs said the streams were aquifer-fed, meaning groundwater levels need to recharge before stream flows could improve.

Unfortunately, there had been a lack of groundwater recharge in the Bay of Plenty during the last three years, he said.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council data suggests the region is in for a hot, dry summer.