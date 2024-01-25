From Tauranga to Rotorua, discover upcoming events in the Bay of Plenty region this Auckland Anniversary long weekend.

Friday, January 26

Gourmet Night Market - a street food market at Coronation Park in Mount Maunganui on Friday nights at 5pm until the end of February.

Friday Night Fun Night at Baywave - Enjoy two hours of racing down the Hydroslide, bobbing through the waves in our wave pool and bombing off a special platform to the latest tunes for $6 per person. From 6pm to 8pm.

Emma Prill Creative Workshop: Raumati Summer – Birdsong Led by renowned local artist Emma Prill, participants will use acrylic paints, Posca pens, chalk and pastels to make artwork inspired by the beautiful native birds of Aotearoa New Zealand. Sessions will be held at Tauranga Art Gallery’s Pop Up Learning centre at 44 Devonport Rd, Tauranga. Workshops for 5-7 year-olds will be from 9.30am to 11.30am, while 8-12 year-olds are welcome from 1pm to 3.30pm.

Saturday, January 27

Kuirau Park Saturday Market A wide variety of food, coffee, cake, honey, fruit, plants, veges and crafts will be available for sale at this community fundraiser run by the Rotary Club of Rotorua North since 1988. The market opens at 7am and closes at 1pm. Entry is free and all ages are welcome.

Blue Lake Multisport Festival This two-day, six-event festival will kick off at 8am at Lake Tikitapu/Blue Lake just outside Rotorua with a Go Physio Aquathon, open water swims of 750m and 2km distances and the Pak’n’Save Kids Triathlon. A range of ticket options are available. To qualify for the King and Queen of the Lake titles you must complete Saturday’s aquathlon and the 2km Hinemoa Open Water Swim. Saturday’s events will conclude at 6pm. All events will have prizegivings and spot prizes.

Wairua Raumati From 10am to 1pm the Arts Village on Hinemaru St will be showcasing local musicians at this free event. Fresh fruit ice cream and a sausage sizzle will also be available for purchase on site. The lineup will include Cheyla Samuels, Bruce Norman, Max and Eva Thomas.

46th National Youth Jazz Competition presented by the Port of Tauranga 61st National Jazz Festival the competition showcases the very best emerging jazz players from secondary schools from all over New Zealand over three days at the Baycourt Community Arts Centre. Tickets cost between $13.30 and $53.25.

Taupō Summer Concert Four amazing international artists - Simple Minds, Texas, Collective Soul, and Pseudo Echo - will take centre stage at the Taupō Amphitheatre.

Katikati Twilight Concerts Katikati Haiku Pathway, 6pm to 9pm. Country Rock. Tickets 07 549 5250. Gate sales available.

A Live Production: Te Harinui A live show on how the gospel came to Aotearoa, New Zealand will be performed at 16th Avenue Theatre, Tauranga from 7pm to 9.45pm. No cover charge. Limited seating, reserve seats via eventfinda.

The Little Big Markets Mount Maunganui at Coronation Park on the first, third and last Saturday of every month from 9am to 2pm.

Tauranga Farmers Market rain or shine, 7.45am to midday at Tauranga Primary School

Coast Arcade at The Jam Factory Known for their high-energy performances, indie rock group Coast Arcade is performing a headline show at Tauranga’s Jam Factory from 7pm. Joined by The Darlings, the night is sure to be the ultimate summer bash. Tickets available here.

The Little Big Markets, Mount Maunganui. Photo / File

Sunday, January 28

Blue Lake Multisport Festival This two-day, six-event festival will continue from 8am to 12pm at Lake Tikitapu/Blue Lake with the Cyclezone Sprint triathlon, Red Stag Tikitapu Taster triathlon and the Waimangu Valley Fun Run and Walk. To qualify for the King and Queen of the Lake titles you must complete Sunday’s sprint tri event. A range of ticket options are available. All events will have prizegivings and spot prizes.

Waihī Beach Sunday Market 9am to 1pm at Wilson Park.

Dinner in the Park A weekly artisan food market with musical entertainment on Sunday evenings until March 24 at Matua Park, Hall Rd, Tauranga, 5pm to 9pm.

The Day Out Markets Come down to the Bethlehem Town Centre from 9am to 1pm for markets, food, live music and games.

Monday, January 29

Waterworld Located on The Strand, Waterworld Waterparks Tauranga will be open January 12 through to February 6, 10am – 6pm (7pm out of the water) each day during our Epic summer tour. Tickets cost $22 online and $25 for walk-ins.

Shapes of Summer The award-winning light artist Angus Muir has curated a collection light sculptures and installations that are inspired by the colours, shapes and sounds of Tauranga Moana. The series runs the length of The Strand Reserve, from Wharf Street to Dive Crescent and can be viewed from 6pm to 11pm.



