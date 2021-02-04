Attempted burglary prompts lockdown of Pekerau Primary School

Pekerau Primary School was put into lock-down this afternoon while Police were locating offenders in relation to a burglary. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

Pekerau Primary School was put into lockdown and a person of interest has been taken into custody this afternoon following an attempted burglary at a Te Rahu Rd property says Police.

"The initial report suggested people were trying to gain entry into a house."

They also said that those who were involved were known to each other.

The school was put into lockdown just after 3pm and they had posted to their Facebook page that Police were trying to locate offenders in relation to a fire-arms incident.

A number of parents that were waiting outside the school said that they were unaware of what exactly was going on.

Reports stated that Police were called to a burglary on Te Rahu Rd this afternoon. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

A Police spokesperson said that the incident had been resolved at approximately 4.10pm and that the school was released from lockdown.

At least six Police vehicles were seen to be responding to the incident, and a Police dog-unit attended

