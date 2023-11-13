Christopher Luxon's artwork had a National flavour.

And ... sold!

Two Trade Me punters have scooped up two main political leaders’ art doodles, helping to raise money for Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty.

The National Party’s Christopher Luxon and Labour’s Chris Hipkins were asked to submit artwork for auction to help with fundraising for the upcoming house on Wills Rd, Katikati.

The two art pieces didn’t draw interest when they were first listed in October and were relisted with a price drop from $500 to $300.

Hipkins’ recipe for the perfect sausage roll sold when the price dropped, followed by Luxon’s guy on a scooter which just sold last week.

Abbeyfield WBOP are raising money to build the home in Katikati for seniors. They have taken on a range of fundraising projects in the past few years, including many online art auctions of works by local and national artists.