A large amount of artificial reef has washed up on Mount Maunganui Beach. Photo / Mead Norton

A large amount of artificial reef has washed up on Mount Maunganui Beach. Photo / Mead Norton

A large amount of artificial reef has washed up on Mount Maunganui beach.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council published a post on its Facebook page saying the artificial reef washed up in front of the Sutherland Rd beach access.

“Our officers have assessed the site, and its removal is planned for later tonight,” the post said.

The council advised people to take care of swimming in the area today.

“If you see this material on the shoreline in future, please report it on by calling 0800 884 883.”

The council advised people to take care if swimming in the area today. Photo / Mead Norton

In August 2000, the Mount Maunganui Reef Trust was granted resource consent to construct a pilot offshore submerged reef, about 250m offshore from the corner of Tay St and Marine Parade.

It was to be part of ongoing research into artificial reef development by the University of Waikato, as well as providing a superior surf break for surfers, but the structure was never fully completed.

The five-year consent term granted lapsed in 2010 and the regional council needed to consider options for its future management.

At the time, the council said the reef - built from 2005 to 2008 with donations from the public and community funding groups - had “never functioned as intended”.

The $1.5 million artificial reef had drawn criticism, with surfers saying it did not provide the intended surf breaks, and surf lifesaving organisations concerned it was creating dangerous rips for swimmers.

In April 2014, the Bay of Plenty Regional Council decided to partially remove the reef at Tay St to remove the risk to swimmers.

The council has been approached for comment.