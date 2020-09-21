Over 21,500 more antidepressant prescriptions were handed out across the Bay of Plenty last year compared to five years ago and one doctor says the spike could be attributed to the growing population, limited resources, and poverty.

The figures equate to one in eight people in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board area and have been sought by the Bay of Plenty Times as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Meanwhile, the creation of a $30 million mental health and addictions facility in Tauranga is being welcomed by health experts.

The Ministry of Health revealed the number of antidepressant prescriptions dispensed in the area rose by 16,364 in five years to a total of 97,156 pharmacy prescriptions last year.

This accounted for one in eight or 28,669 people last year, up more than 4000 on 2015.

According to Stats NZ, the number of people in Bay of Plenty District Health Board was 240,183 as of the 2018 Census. In 2006, the population was 194,931 and it was 205,995 in 2013.

The number of antipsychotic prescriptions also rose by around 6200 from 24,198 to 30,488 in the same time period. The total number of people on prescribed antipsychotics was 7314 last year, up more than 1300 on 2015 figures.

There were 957 individuals cared for in Tauranga and Whakatāne Hospital's mental health inpatient wards for the year ending in June.

In January, it was announced the Bay of Plenty District Health Board would receive $30m for the creation of a new mental health and addictions facility in Tauranga and $15m for one in Whakatāne.

Bay of Plenty District Health associate clinical nurse manager Te Whare Miangiangi Jocelyn Wooller said they were working with the local communities, iwi and the Ministry of Health on critical success factors, business cases and early design for the two facilities.

Building work was expected to begin mid-next year.

In the Lakes District Health Board area, the number of antidepressant prescriptions dispensed rose 5200 between 2015 and 2019 to a total of 41,039 pharmacy prescriptions last year.

This counted for one in nine people, or 12,111 individuals last year.

Whare Maiangiangi, Tauranga Hospital's Mental Health Unit. Photo / File

According to Stats NZ, the number of people in the Lakes District Health Board area was 109,080 as of the 2018 Census. In 2006, the population was 98,319.

The number of antipsychotic prescriptions also rose by around 1000 from 11,523 to 12,691 in the same time period. The total number of people on prescribed antipsychotics was 3075 last year, up about 700 on 2015 figures.

The health board was asked questions about the increase in the use of medications and what reasons may be behind that but said it was unable to help.

There had been 338 admissions to Rotorua's Whare Whakaue adult mental health inpatient unit with 259 patients in the last financial year, ending in June.

The unit has been a point of concern for several years and the business case was put forward to fix it .

A health board spokeswoman said the $30.7m business case for the Mauri Ora new inpatient facility was with the Capital Investment Committee for approval.

Mount Maunganui GP Dr Tony Farrell said the rise in need for mental health medication was due to a growing population, poor alcohol policy, limited resources for counselling, and poverty.

Rotorua Hospital's Whare Whakaue mental health inpatient unit for adults. Photo / File

"People are working long hours in New Zealand just to make ends meet. There are a lot of people just surviving and not thriving."

He said 20 per cent of the population used alcohol in a "risky fashion" which was known to increase mental health difficulties.

"The biggest myth is that alcohol is a low-risk drug for mental health. It is not. All alcohol policy that restricts alcohol reduces suicide - and we have a suicide problem," he said.

"We could focus on a better public health approach for alcohol and other drugs and reduce the need for medications."

Farrell explained many medications were used temporarily to help with recovery, were generally not addictive, and they were not " happy pills". He said they improved the levels of certain neurotransmitters in the brains.

"Antidepressants have modest effects at best but they are very useful for severe depression where people can't eat or sleep."

Someone staying on medication may need ongoing treatment for their mental health symptoms to remain stable.

Psychiatric medications can also be used for pain syndromes, anxiety, sleep, agitation, and drug withdrawal.

Mount Maunganui's Dr Tony Farrell says cost is sometimes a barrier for couples needing counselling. Photo / File

Salvation Army community ministries director Lieutenant Kylie Overbye said the numbers are concerning, but not surprising and more timely counselling services were needed in Rotorua.

"There's a lot going on for people these days with such a fast-paced society we live in, and pressures of life that people feel they have to attain to."

Rotorua's Owhata medical lead, who did not want to be named, said they were seeing an increased number of teens and preteens with diagnosed depression and anxiety.

"Some younger than 10, even nine, that have depression."

One of the most common causes of this was sexual abuse, often by family members, as well as physical abuse, emotional abuse, and neglect.

She said social media also had a role to play in the anxiety which was coming through at their practice.

While there was a need for mental health services for children and teens, she said the services available to them were at "maximum capacity".

Last week, the Salvation Army released the State of our Communities Report shining the spotlight on mental health, housing, income and employment in Rotorua, Johnsonville and Queenstown.

In relation to mental health, communities raised concerns around access to mental health services and locals consistently made reports of increased stress, anxiety, and hardship that affected mental health.

Salvation Army community ministries director Lieutenant Kylie Overbye. Photo / File

Overbye said she had seen antidepressants prove helpful for some individuals, but it was a sensitive and personal matter for people.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board mental health clinical director Dr Fiona Miller said a misconception was that the use of medications for mental health could be seen as "all good" or "all bad".

"The reality is that there are situations where medications can be a very important part of treatment for mental illness, but other times when social connectedness, support, talking therapy, or lifestyle choices are more important."

Miller said the length of time someone stayed on medication "varies hugely" depending on the reasons and other circumstances; some conditions were long term, relapsing chronic disorders, and others will only require short-term treatment, she said.

She explained there were a range of conditions which required the use of the medication.

Antidepressants could be used for a range of conditions such as chronic pain.

Antipsychotics can be used to help with short periods of distress or insomnia, for example, or for treatment of behaviours and symptoms experienced associated with dementia.

Mood stabilisers were sometimes needed for epilepsy, she said.

According to Depression.org, one in seven people will experience depression before they are 24 years old, and one in four Kiwis will experience anxiety.

The website stated it was important for people to find the treatment, or mix of, that was right for them which could include medication, talking therapies, Rongoā Māori (traditional Māori healing approach) and complementary alternative medications.

Pharmacists or health professionals should always be consulted about dosages and side effects.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 1737

• Anxiety Helpline: 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.