Eves Real Estate celebrated the top-performing individuals and offices for the 2019/2020 financial year at its annual awards evening this month.

Due to Covid-19, the annual awards were celebrated virtually.

Danielle Hayes from the Eves Mount office won Eves Top Salesperson of the Year and the Top Auction Achiever Award.

Top Office of the Year was taken out by Eves Cherrywood.

Kale Kirk from Eves Bethlehem claimed the award for Rookie of the Year, which recognises an excellent first year in real estate.

The Marketing Campaign of The Year was awarded to Charlotte Gardner of Eves Mount.

Nicholas Meloni won the award for Greatest Number of Deals Settled and the Greatest Individual Growth Year on Year.

Katy Laidlaw of Eves Pāpāmoa was named Eves Property Manager of the Year.

*

Success Realty, which operates Bayleys in the Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Taranaki, has acknowledged and celebrated top-performing individuals and offices for the 2019/2020 financial year.

The annual awards were held virtually this year due to Covid-19.

Top Salesperson of the Year Overall Award was won by Kay Ganley from Bayleys Mount Maunganui.

Ganley also won Residential Salesperson of the Year, while Brendon Bradley of Bayleys Tauranga was named Commercial Salesperson of the Year.

The award for Greatest Individual Growth Year on Year was awarded to Richard Wright of Bayleys Mount Maunganui.

The Top Office Award was won by Bayleys Mount Maunganui.

The Property Management Excellence Award was taken out by Brodie Thomas of Bayleys Tauranga.

Realty Group chief executive Heath Young said it was the people that made the company great.

"Our awards acknowledge the outstanding performances by individuals and teams, proving that Bayleys truly live by our mantra - Altogether Better."

*

Pukehina's Frances Bates-Crisp. Photo / Supplied

Pukehina's Frances Bates-Crisp has been named the Institute of Directors (IoD) Bay of Plenty branch emerging director for 2020.

Bates-Crisp is a programme director for Trility, a transtasman water and environmental services company. She is an award-winning project manager with a background in engineering, commercial development and management.

An associate of the IoD, Bates-Crisp has experience in professional governance through her executive roles reporting to boards and working with board subcommittees. In the community, she is a member of beekeepers association the Rotorua Honeybees Club and a former treasurer of the Paturoa Bay Ratepayers and Residents' Association.

As the Bay's emerging director for 2020, Bates-Crisp will have the opportunity to sit on the board of the Acorn Foundation charitable fund for 12 months and become a member of the local branch committee of the IoD.

The Institute of Directors Bay of Plenty branch emerging director 2020 award is presented in association with board software and enterprise solutions company Stellar Library.

*

Ballance Agri-Nutrients' Mount Maunganui staff join Year 5 students from Tahatai School as part of the Bay Conservation Alliance's Nature Education and Monitoring Programme. Photo / Supplied

Ballance Agri-Nutrients has partnered with Bay Conservation Alliance (BCA) to help grow its Nature Education and Monitoring Programme for school students across the Western Bay of Plenty.

The programme has a strong focus on sustainable land management and biodiversity enhancement and addresses students' growing need for hands-on, science-based education opportunities, giving them practical conservation skills that can make a positive difference in their communities.

Mark Wynne, Ballance Agri-Nutrients chief executive, said protecting our land for the next generation was at the core of what they do.

"So we are proud to partner with Bay Conservation Alliance to help educate local students on the importance of conservation and sustainable land management practices."

*

The Fashion for A Cure Tauranga event is on next month. Photo / Supplied

Breast Cancer Cure (BCC) is hosting its prestigious Fashion For A Cure event in Tauranga for the first time on October 22.

The glamorous event, held annually nationwide, will be hosted at Mount Maunganui's new surf club on Adams Ave on March 26.

BCC is a New Zealand not-for-profit organisation dedicated to funding scientific research to find a cure for breast cancer.

Guests will be treated to a fully-inclusive evening with delicious canapés and beverages, and an array of entertainment throughout the night.

The exclusive fashion show will feature collections from some of New Zealand's leading and local designers – Trelise Cooper, COOP, Zambesi, Storm, Amaya, COOPER, Augustine, Moochi and Kathryn Wilson.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to bid on live and silent auctions for unique experiences and items.

Longtime BCC ambassador and New Zealand personality, Petra Bagust, will host the evening's festivities, which will include an update on the latest developments in breast cancer research from speaker Professor Andrew Shelling from the University of Auckland.

Doors open at 6.30pm. Tickets cost $129.

*

JeMMa's homebased education and childcare is celebrating 20 years in business.

The business was established in 2000 by kindergarten teacher Jenny Tyrrell and her husband Martin, who was an accountant. The name JeMMa's was derived from their names.

In two decades, JeMMa's has grown from a privately owned early childhood service. It is licensed with the Ministry of Education and now has offices in Henderson, Matamata, Tauranga.

Jenny and Martin have since retired but the family business continues with their daughter Treena Woods who has taken over the reins as general manager and fellow director.

*

Nominations are now open for seven positions on the Tauranga Chamber of Commerce Board.

The governance board plays an integral role in supporting the chamber team – these people will represent the diverse needs of the business community, provide a sounding board for operational decisions made by the chamber and help keep the chamber team informed of pressing issues facing businesses in the Bay.

There are seven positions available. Nominators and nominees must be financial members of the Tauranga Chamber of Commerce.

Nominations close Friday, October 2. For full details, visit the website: www.tauranga.org.nz/agm-annual-report/

*

The billboard at Tauranga Airport. Photo / Supplied

Boutique PR agency Whare PR has decided to use its high-profile billboard to promote te reo Māori all year round, not just during Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

Whare PR chief executive Bridgette Tapsell said their electronic billboard was situated above the bag collection carousel at Tauranga Airport.

To celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, their billboard displayed a simple phrase "Kia pai tō wiki" and included the translation, "Have a good week".

"We've had feedback from travellers that they love seeing this billboard. Simple, everyday phrases are a great way to start, to weave them into your daily kōrero.

"Te Wiki o te Reo Māori is an incredible concept and New Zealanders are embracing the language in record numbers, and as businesses we can continue the movement throughout the year by ensuring we are using te reo in our business communications."

Tapsell said they will change the billboard phrase each month.

*

Tauranga's container village Our Place is relaunching with a fresh look this weekend.

Our Place promises to be the home of a "community of makers" when The Remaker Space become permanent residents this month.

They will be sharing their passion for turning wastefulness into resourcefulness with the people of Tauranga through workshops, events and more.

A relaunch party is planned for September 26 from 10am to 10pm.

There will be live music, free face painting for the children, a photo booth, workshops, pop-up shops, delicious food and refreshing beverages on offer.

Entry is free.

*

ASB is partnering with KidsCan to provide 5000 winter jackets to children in need across the country.

Due to Covid-19 impacts, an additional 10,000 children require support from KidsCan – an increase of almost 30 per cent.

ASB has worked with Kiwi companies Profile and Adventure Outfitters to source the jackets, which are rainproof and fleece-lined. The jackets will be distributed to low-decile schools around the country, where they are most needed.

KidsCan currently supports 787 schools and 57 early childhood centres, and have had additional requests from 10 new schools and almost 100 early childhood centres for support.

So far this year, KidsCan has provided more than 17,500 raincoats and 12,000 pairs of shoes to children in hardship.

*

Bureta Physiotherapy and Wellness celebrates 16 years in business this week.

The clinic on Bureta Rd's mission is to provide individualised physiotherapy treatment of the highest quality, including hands-on and active rehabilitation.

With a highly qualified professional physiotherapist, rehab exercises and access to a variety of core and functional rehab classes, you can resolve not only the injury at hand but also the underlying cause.

In 2017, the business won the Westpac Tauranga Business Awards' Customer Service category.

*

Tourism businesses in Rotorua have created a joint initiative to attract domestic tourists to help combat the enormous impacts of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Mana Newton is chief executive of Tauhara North No 2 Trust Group, which owns Tamaki Māori Village, and says there is a great need to do something pragmatic during a time of so much uncertainty.

"New Zealanders are great travellers and we've developed a digital tourism hub to help people reconnect and rediscover Rotorua – if we can make it easy for people to find and book, more of them will come and explore tourism experiences in Rotorua."

The tourism hub is being co-ordinated with NZ Māori Tourism and chief executive Pania Tyson-Nathan says the approach is designed for the travelling tribes of Aotearoa.