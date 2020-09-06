COMMENT

Utu – Many boomers will remember the days when our parents and grandparents referred to the United Kingdom as "home" despite living more than 19,000km away.

New Zealand, one of the "white dominions" of the British Empire, regarded itself as more like Britain than anyone else. I am not sure if the Irish and Scot immigrants or Māori were asked for their thoughts about this view.

The Irish fled to New Zealand to escape the poverty of their own land caused by religious issues with English landlords owning all the land and starving their serfs.

The Scots left Scotland for all points after the highland clearances, again caused by English and upper class Scots driving crofters from their small holdings.

The Māori, well some would argue that they had quite a good, if somewhat war-like, but structured lifestyle before the British arrived with their missionaries, guns, alcohol, tobacco and diseases.

New Zealand was to be the Britain of the south with a forecast capacity of 50 million people, preferably of British stock, living in a land that replicated in most ways "home".

New Zealand was planned to, and did, become the farm of Britain. Despite efforts to the contrary, parts of Britain's class system also arrived and, to some extent, still exists in a supposedly egalitarian modern New Zealand.

Prior to the 1960s, New Zealand was cruising along, being the farm of Britain, banking the wool and dairy cheques arriving regularly, importing British goods, clothing and cars.

We dropped everything every time Britain decided to go to war and we were among the first there, guns blazing.

The Brits loved this as, for some reason, New Zealand produces from its tough indigenous and settler cultures independent, fierce and competent soldiers.

The Second New Zealand Division was regarded in World War II as one of the 8th Army's best fighting divisions.

New Zealand had zero unemployment, a family could live comfortably with one wage-earner, health and education were second to none in the world; we lived in a land of bounty and beauty. A version of paradise.

Then Britain decided it wanted to join the Common Market or what was then known as the European Economic Community, a desire of Winston Churchill's at the end of World War II in part to stop the regular outbreak of European wars.

From 1961 to 1973 New Zealand knew things were going to change forever. Britain applied three times to become a member of the EEC, was declined twice but was successful in 1971 on its third try.

1973 was also the year of the "Oil Shock" when petrol prices sky-rocketed.

In 1970, Britain took more than 90 per cent of New Zealand's butter exports and 75 per cent of cheese exports.

After Britain entered the EEC in 1973 the butter quota was reduced by 17 per cent and the cheese quota by 68 per cent, reducing further after 1977 to roughly half pre-1973 levels. New Zealand had to, in a very short time, find other sustainable markets for its products which it did, with Australia, Asia and the US.

Our ties with Britain are now very loose even though we persist in allowing their Queen to be our Head of State.

Britain, or a significant number of its citizens, has never really got the European family thing.

Membership of the EEC, later European Union, has not benefited everyone in Britain other than the upper and middle classes. Scarce job opportunities at the working end of town now have to be shared with free-ranging citizens from the continent resulting in many British-born living in poverty.

David Cameron, outgoing Prime Minister, as a parting gift, arranged the Brexit referendum in 2016.

The surprising result for the elite, educated, liberal and wealthy was that 52 per cent of Britain wanted out of the EU. Nearly four years and two more Prime Ministers later it has happened.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, our Government now knows that Britain will call, perhaps hat in hand, wanting to be friends again after nearly 47 years of regarding New Zealand as a stranger.

They will want a free trade agreement. I hope our erstwhile negotiating team play really hardball and screws them down until their pens bleed as they did to us from 1971 to 1973.

Many can remember the economic pain caused to our country back then. We now have perfectly good and loyal markets and we will trade again with Britain, but on our terms this time please.