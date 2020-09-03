Peter Benner became a paraplegic at just 17 when he was a back seat passenger in a car involved in a serious accident.

That was 1983 and 37 years of being in a wheelchair is taking its toll on his body - but the Te Puke man is determined it won't stop him supporting his daughter Heidi's kart racing.

The deteriorating condition of his shoulders means he has become more and more reliant on an electric wheelchair.

''They've just worn out,'' he says. ''I've already had one reconstructed, but they've had it - that's what happens when you use them all day, every day.''

Unfortunately, the vehicle he and his wife Karen currently own doesn't have the headroom to accommodate the electric chair.

ACC has come to the party to provide a new vehicle and equip it with an internal hoist to get Peter in and out.

The hoist, though, would mean Peter could only sit in the back of the vehicle, something he cannot do because of stresses traced back to the accident.

An external hoist would solve the problem and mean he could either drive or sit in the passenger seat of the new vehicle.

The stumbling block is the extra $30,000 involved - an additional cost ACC is not willing to pay.

Friends and family have rallied round and a Givealittle page has been set up to meet the shortfall, buy the external hoist, and allow Peter to continue to support Heidi.

Peter is well known in speedway circles and, up until a decade ago raced an adapted saloon out of Baypark.

He gave that away when Heidi began to show an interest in racing karts.

While he couldn't do much work on his saloon, the kart was a different matter.

''With speedway, he had people working on his car,'' says Karen. But with the smaller kart engine, he can do it himself.

''When we got the kart I came home and he had pulled the motor out and it was sitting on his lap.''

''It's easy,'' says Peter. ''I can do it all, but on the saloon, I couldn't. So [Heidi] races and I mechanic for her. Without [the new hoist] I couldn't do that.''

Peter Benner at Tokoroa Kart Club with daughter Heidi.

Heidi started racing when she was six years old and now races in the Rotax Heavy class.

''We get around the country - everywhere we can,'' says Peter.

As well as the local Te Puke track, they spend a lot of time at tracks in Tokoroa and Hamilton.

And it isn't just Heidi that Peter helps - he is often found assisting other drivers.

''It would be gutting if I had to stop. It's her sport, but I love it. If I couldn't go there to do it, it would be gutting.''

Friend Stephanie Bonner set up the Givealittle page saying she was happy to do it.

''There's not many people out there like that,'' she says of Peter and Karen.

''They are so genuine. They will help anyone and expect nothing - that's why I said to them, 'now we can all help you'.''

She says there have been some amazing donations come through.

''Even a dollar is just massive to us. It really is the fact that somebody has given. Karen and I have cried just about every day since it's been going - happy tears though.''

There was even a donation from Karen's teacher from first form.

''They have an amazing team behind them - from the town, school friends, speedway friends, karting friends, Heidi's friends - everyone. It's blown me away - and it's blown them away because they had no idea. They do what they do because they love doing it and for no other reason.''



So far around $13,000 has been raised and Karen says she just wants to thank those who have donated.

''We have been gobsmacked with the support that has come through for Pete,'' she says.

''Seeing the smile back on his face is out of this world.''