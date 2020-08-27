A wanted man who allegedly tried to evade police by heading into the sea off Pāpāmoa Beach is due to appear in a Tauranga court tomorrow.

A police communication spokeswoman said that about 5.20pm that officers went to an address on Papamoa Beach Road to execute an arrest warrant.

The wanted person fled the address and entered the sea, the spokeswoman said.

"The man managed to get about 500m into the water before he was eventually brought to the shore and taken into custody."

She said a 38-year-old man is due to appear in Tauranga District Court tomorrow.



No details are yet available on the charges the man faces.