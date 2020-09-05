

There is nothing quite like the bond between a father and daughter.

A father is a pillar of strength every young girl needs when facing life's challenges.

He is her role model. He is the first male figure she will know in her life and will always be there for her - no matter what.

A dad can teach a daughter many things. He can teach her how to work hard, be strong and confident. He can help shape her self-esteem and self-image - but most of all he can form her opinions of men.

My dad has taught me all of those things and I know he will always be there for me.

I know this even more now after going sailing with him.

It was October last year and we decided to take the boat out and sail across the Tauranga Harbour for some dad-daughter bonding time.

It was a sunny Saturday afternoon and the wind was up just enough to catch the sail and take us across the water.

We anchored outside Matakana Island and took a selfie to mark the occasion.

After some lunch and a small glass of wine in the sun, it was time to head back to Pilot Bay.

That's when it happened.

Dad was at the front of the boat pulling up anchor when he turned around moments before a gust of wind came out of nowhere causing the boom to swing harshly from one side of the boat to the other - taking me with it.

The boom hit me square in the back and I felt its full force. My face was smashed nose first into the steel bar on the other side of the boat.

I remember seeing blood, a lot of blood. I remember falling to the ground and hearing the worried sound in my dad's voice as he calmly told me "Everything will be okay, sweetheart".

Then, I began to see stars.

That is all I remember until I got into the ambulance waiting for me at the shore. Dad had phoned ahead.

I told them everything was okay and I could go home. But Dad was adamant I needed to be taken to hospital.

Only until recently, I learned that this was one of the scariest days of my dad's life.

After seeing stars, I had fainted.

I had also chucked up my lunch and eyes rolled back into my head. My body started convulsing and I stopped breathing for a few moments. Dad had to give me CPR.

Due to the emergency, Dad ditched the sail and started the motor so he could get me back to shore as fast as possible.

He stayed with me in the hospital for hours while my broken nose was stitched up and doctors tested me for a concussion.

He stayed until I was given the all-clear to go home.

But Dad didn't want to tell me all of this at the time because he didn't want me to worry. He was strong for me when I clearly wasn't.

Dads have a wonderful way of protecting their daughters.

I know he still blames himself for what happened and constantly thinks about the what-ifs. But I don't blame him. It was no one's fault, just a freak accident that has only but strengthened our bond.

I love my dad more than words can say. He is my rock, my hero and my world.

Happy Father's Day dad. I love you.