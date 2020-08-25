Results from the 720 high-priority Port of Tauranga workers tested for Covid-19 last week have all returned negative.

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board began testing at its dedicated testing facility at the Port of Tauranga from midday August 17 and had completed testing the high-priority workers by the morning of August 20 – in advance of the Ministry of Health deadline, the health board said in a statement today.

BOPDHB interim chief executive Simon Everitt said the fact all the tests were negative was a pleasing outcome.

"We would like to thank everyone involved in the response - those who worked tirelessly to set up the testing facility at short notice, the amazing job of those involved throughout testing process, and the tremendous combined effort to co-ordinate those who needed to be tested.

"And importantly, a big thanks to the port workers for their co-operation during this time," Everitt said.

Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation chief executive Lindsey Webber acknowledged the effort and commitment of those involved in the Port of Tauranga surveillance testing.

"The response from everyone involved has been phenomenal, and it would not have been possible without the collaborative effort of all.

"It clearly demonstrates the skills and expertise of our workforces," she said.

"Coordinating a response at short notice required bringing together numerous teams including Ngāi te Rangi and Ngāti Ranginui iwi, Port of Tauranga staff, maritime employers, PHO staff, BOPDHB, Pathlab, IT services, staff training co-ordinator and everyone did an amazing job."

WBOPPHO clinical director Dr Claire Isham said she was immensely proud of the speed and professionalism of their network in responding to the increased demand for testing at short notice.