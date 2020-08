A car and truck have crashed into each other in Mount Maunganui this morning.

A police media spokeswoman said police were notified of the incident on SH2, Mount Maunganui about 9.10am.

There were no injuries but traffic management was in place while the road was cleared, she said.

There was another two car crash at the intersection of Tara Rd and Domain Rd in Pāpāmoa.

Police were notified about 9.35am but there were no injuries and the road was not blocked, she said.