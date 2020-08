A motorcyclist has been taken to Tauranga Hospital with minor injuries after a crash with a car in Tauranga-South.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash between a motorbike and a car at the intersection of 17th Ave and Devonport Rd at 5.35pm.

A St John media spokeswoman said one person was taken to Tauranga Hospital with minor injuries.

There were no road blockages or diversions in place.