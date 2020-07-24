Pāterangi School held an opening ceremony for their new adventure playground on Monday, July 20.

Over the past two years their senior playground had become unsafe to play on and as a result, was closed.

Thanks to a generous donation by community member Janet Macky, as well as funding from the Ministry of Education, their new playground will be a legacy to service the students and the Pāterangi community.

Pāterangi resident, Janet Macky, enjoying the playground that she helped to fund. Photo / Jesse Wood

"The playground is designed for senior children due to its height and challenging features, it was designed with input from our student council who consulted with the manufacturer, Playground Creations," said Pāterangi School principal Mark Harrop.

Advertisement

"The playground also incorporates our school logo the wharenui into its design, the swings were added in by Janet's request so that the younger students would have something that they could enjoy too."

Playground Creations are a Hamilton based company that design playgrounds all over the country.

Mark and the Pāterangi School Board of Trustees were full of gratitude towards Janet and her thoughtful donation. She was presented with flowers from student council representatives and the students sung a waiata in her honour.

Deputy Mayor Liz Stolwyk was there to show support from the council and even she was eager for a turn on the swing set.

"I am over the moon with how the project has turned out. We now have a high quality playground that will be enjoyed by our students and wider community for many years to come and I know our kids can't wait to get on there and have a great time," said Mark.