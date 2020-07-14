Regarding the cannabis referendum, Helen Clark, suggests "most people don't use it very often" (News, July 9).

Believe me, they will when it's freely available. The point I wish to make is that we don't need more people using cannabis.

It is well proven that they will be the ones who cause irresponsible incidents and make poor decisions that affect other people in the workplace.

Our whole focus must be centred on the employers and their responsible workers who will be affected by the users, who turn up on the job with cannabis in their system.

Employers may have to test their workers for drugs every week, and in heavy industry, every day - a loss of productive time and a considerable cost for any company.

It also creates a lack of trust between worker and employer.

Dismissal is the only option where drug use causes danger or inefficient achievements for fellow workers.

Death or injury is common in heavy industry. Even in light to medium industry, these hazards exist.

Advertisement

As for putting cannabis "in the control of responsible government agencies acting in the interests of the public good", this project is just too big for them to handle and is unaffordable for our health budget.

Unpleasant facts will be revealed when the increased costs of cannabis-related mental healthcare needs are finally published.

So do the right thing for your family, your employer and your workmates - vote no to recreational cannabis. (Abridged)

Russell McKenzie

Papamoa



headline



Further to the article in the Bay of Plenty Times ( News, July 8 ), do ratepayers know the cost of the new council-controlled rubbish/recycling scheme will be an added item on your rates and not included in your current rates charge?

This will make Tauranga rates among the most expensive in New Zealand.

TCC can afford to include it in your rates, in my view. (Abridged)

Philip Brown

Papamoa Residents and Ratepayers Association chairman

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

Advertisement

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers are given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz