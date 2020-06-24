Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is urging motorists to take care ahead of heavy rain and strong winds forecast for the Coromandel and western Bay of Plenty from tonight.

A heavy rain warning is in place for Bay Of Plenty west of Te Puke, including the Kaimai Range, as well as the Coromandel.

There is also strong wind forecast north of Rotorua to Te Awamutu, the Coromandel Peninsula, and the Waikato region.

Waikato system manager Cara Lauder said with rain forecast to continue through to Friday, motorists should expect the unexpected and drive with care.

Advertisement

She said high sided vehicles and motorcycles should take particular care in strong winds.

"Avoid unnecessary travel ... drive to the conditions and watch out for surface flooding, slips and fallen trees or branches."

She said with the ground in the Coromandel still saturated from rain over both Queens Birthday weekend and last week, heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly and there was a chance of road closures.

NZTA's Journey Planner website will have details on reported hazards or disruptions on routes, but have asked the public to remain alert for unreported hazards.

Motorists should also be mindful of contractors who could be out clearing the road and drive slowly through work sites.

"We want to see everyone get home safely. Stay safe and stay alert."