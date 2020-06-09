Police are appealing for information following the fatal crash on White Pine Bush Rd between Awakeri and Taneatua, about 6.20pm on Saturday.

One person died following the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2, and an investigation into the circumstances is underway.

Police would like to hear from anyone travelling on White Pine Bush Rd around the time of the crash who may have any information which can assist.

In particular, officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a maroon Ford Mondeo around the Peketahi Bridge area on June 6.

Anyone with dash-cam footage who was travelling in the area was also asked to get in contact.

Those with information can contact Police on 105 quoting file number 200607/0337.