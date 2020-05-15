Toxic algae remains in a Pāpāmoa's waterway and the council is urging people to keep away.

A post on the Tauranga City Council Facebook page today said due to a lack of rain, toxic algae continued to be present in the Wairakei waterway.

"We'd like to remind you to keep yourself and your dogs away from the water," the post said.

"Toxic algae can be especially harmful to dogs, so please don't let dogs drink the water, eat the algae on the banks or swim in these waterways. Ideally, keep them on a lead."

Warning signs were up along the waterway and algae would disperse naturally once sufficient rainfalls.

Testing confirmed the presence of the algae in the waterway in April.