The new drivethrough Covid-19 assessment centre in Katikati will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting this week.

The new service will be operational from 10am-2pm on those days.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board Community Based Health Services Lead Dr Joe Bourne said hours may continue to change depending on the level of demand but the centre would operate for as long as needed.

Dr Bourne said the assessment centre was designed to improve accessibility to swabbing in the Western Bay.

"The assessment centre has been established after conversations with the community and local GPs. There have been some smaller pop-up operations with local Māori in the area but this is a fixed site assessment centre which people can self-refer to.

"I would like to stress that this service is for people with potential Covid-19 symptoms and it is not a substitute for general practice. If people have health issues other than those which are potentially Covid-19 related, they should telephone their GP or Healthline for advice as normal."

All patients with the following symptoms are eligible to be seen at the drive-through facility:

• Cough

• Shortness of Breath

• Sore Throat

• Runny Nose

All symptoms can be with or without fever. People are asked to bring their NHI number if available and anyone unsure whether they meet the eligibility are asked to call their General Practice or Healthline for advice.

All patients are required to arrive at the drive-through assessment centre in a vehicle, only with people within their bubble. Those who don't have access to a vehicle, contact their GP for advice.

The location and opening times are as follows:

Katikati Community Based Assessment Centre (CBAC), Katikati Rugby Club, Fairview Rd, Katikati - Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10am–2pm.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



