Pop-up drive-through assessment clinics will be held in four more Eastern Bay locations over the course of the coming week.

With a strong community response to pop up assessment centres for Covid-19 held across the Eastern Bay, the additional clinics in Matatā, Tāneatua, Edgecumbe and Te Teko will continue to ensure fair access to assessment and community support in rural areas.

The assessment centres have previously been set up in locations as remote as Waikaremoana and follow a Kaupapa Māori approach, with Whānau Ora assessments ensuring that patients have wrap-around care and have a positive experience of the process. The high turnout numbers have included 85 visitors to the Rūātoki one day pop-up.

Te Puna Ora O Mataatua chief executive Dr Chris Tooley said they were "stoked" with the response so far.

"It shows that people are responding well and that it's important to bring the service to remote and isolated areas. Not everyone needs to get tested, some just get assessed, but regardless they leave with support and aroha, and we have the opportunity to make sure that they are doing ok during the lockdown."

While drive-through assessment centres continue to support the healthcare system by assessing and treating people with, for example, coughs, colds and sore throat, general practice remains open and able to assess all other types of health issues.

All patients with the following symptoms are eligible to be seen at the drive-through facility:

• Cough

• Shortness of Breath

• Sore Throat

• Runny Nose

All symptoms can be with or without fever. If you have your NHI number, please bring this with you. If you are unsure if you meet the eligibility, please call your General Practice or Healthline for advice.

All patients are required to arrive at the drive-through assessment centre in a vehicle, only with people within your bubble. Those who do not have access to a vehicle can contact the Te Puna Ora Covid-19 support line on 0800 MATAATUA (628228) and press 9 for their dedicated line.

Te Puna Ora's 0800 628 228 (option 9) support line has a team of skilled workers who speak English and Te Reo who are able to support Eastern Bay residents with needs ranging from COVID-19 questions and travel barriers, to hardship support for food, rent, prescriptions, and emotional support, advocacy and links to services.

Future hours and new pop-up sites will change with community need, and up to date assessment centre hours and days can be found at covid19.bopdhb.govt.nz/assessment-centres/

The new Pop-Up sites, dates and times are:

Matatā: Friday, May 1, 10am-2pm, Matatā Rugby and Sports Club, 12 Division St.

Tāneatua: Saturday, May 2, 10am-2pm, Rob Shaw Park, Corner Reid Rd & McKenzie St.

Edgecumbe: Wednesday, May 6, 10am-2pm, Cossie Club Carpark, College Rd.

Te Teko: Friday, May 8, 10am-2pm, Tūteao Marae, 597a Te Teko Rd.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

