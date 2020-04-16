Twenty-nine projects have been shortlisted in the 2020 Waikato / Bay of Plenty Architecture Awards.
The shortlisted projects were selected from a strong roster of entries in the awards programme of the Waikato / Bay of Plenty Branch of Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA).
The shortlist was compiled by a jury led by Tauranga architect John Henderson and including fellow architects Fraser Cameron from Taupō, Sharon Jansen from Wellington, and Alice Hutchison, Director of Tauranga Art Gallery.
Henderson said making the shortlist was a significant achievement.
"It's great to see what a difference good architecture is making in the communities of our region.
"The shortlist includes outstanding examples of the wide range of buildings that architects design, from schools, offices and public buildings to houses and baches," Henderson said.
The jury shortlisted a university campus and airport in Tauranga, a school at Ōhope beach, a convent chapel and commercial buildings in Hamilton, the large Temple View urban design project, and 19 houses around the Waikato / Bay of Plenty region.
The COVID-19 lockdown has meant that site visits to shortlisted projects by juries around the country have been put on hold.
Resumption of the visits or the adoption of alternative means of deciding award-winners are dependent on the national measures adopted to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
2020 Waikato / Bay of Plenty Architecture Awards shortlist by category:
Commercial Architecture:
Foster Group Headquarters, Hamilton - Edwards White Architects
Riverbank Chambers, Hamilton - Edwards White Architects
Tauranga Airport- Jasmax
Tauranga Crossing - Warren and Mahoney Architects
Zespri, Mt Maunganui - Warren and Mahoney Architects and Architecture Page Henderson in association
Education:
Ohope Beach School - Ignite Services
The Lakes Early Childhood Education Centre, Tauranga - Copeland Associates Architects
University of Waikato Tauranga CBD Campus - Jasmax
Heritage:
St Mary's, Hamilton - PAUA Architects
Housing:
Ao Marama Retreat, Katikati - OPL and Mitchell Stout Dodd Architects in association
Aspin Road House, Cambridge - Studio of Pacific Architecture
Bowentown Bach- Edwards White Architects
Casa Del Arbol, Waihi - Hurley Architects
Generational House, Mt Maunganui - Studio2 Architects
Hikuai Hill House - Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Hill House at Hahei - Felicity Wallace Architects
Hot Water Beach House -Scarlet Architects
Kinloch Bach- Edwards White Architects
Light Mine, Coromandel- Crosson Architects
Maungārongo, Tauranga- TOA Architects
Papamoa Beach House- Herbst Architects
Robertson Residence, Tamahere- PAUA Architects
Thornton Road Passive House, Cambridge- Architype
Three Gables, Hamilton- Edwards White Architects
Two Six Splay House, Mt Maunganui - Architecture Bureau
Housing – Alterations and Additions:
Rowe Residence, Mt Maunganui - Brendon Gordon Architects
Planning & Urban Design:
Temple View Project, Hamilton - Construkt Associates, Bloxan Burnett and Oliver and Mansergh Graham Landscape Architects in association
Small Project Architecture:
Chemis Cabin, Rotorua - DCA Architects of Transformation
Karangahake House, Waihi- MAKE Architects NZ