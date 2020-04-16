Twenty-nine projects have been shortlisted in the 2020 Waikato / Bay of Plenty Architecture Awards.

The shortlisted projects were selected from a strong roster of entries in the awards programme of the Waikato / Bay of Plenty Branch of Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA).

The shortlist was compiled by a jury led by Tauranga architect John Henderson and including fellow architects Fraser Cameron from Taupō, Sharon Jansen from Wellington, and Alice Hutchison, Director of Tauranga Art Gallery.

Henderson said making the shortlist was a significant achievement.

Generational House in Mt Maunganui.

"It's great to see what a difference good architecture is making in the communities of our region.

"The shortlist includes outstanding examples of the wide range of buildings that architects design, from schools, offices and public buildings to houses and baches," Henderson said.

The jury shortlisted a university campus and airport in Tauranga, a school at Ōhope beach, a convent chapel and commercial buildings in Hamilton, the large Temple View urban design project, and 19 houses around the Waikato / Bay of Plenty region.

The COVID-19 lockdown has meant that site visits to shortlisted projects by juries around the country have been put on hold.

Ōhope Beach School has been shortlisted.

Resumption of the visits or the adoption of alternative means of deciding award-winners are dependent on the national measures adopted to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.



2020 Waikato / Bay of Plenty Architecture Awards shortlist by category:

Commercial Architecture:

Foster Group Headquarters, Hamilton - Edwards White Architects

Riverbank Chambers, Hamilton - Edwards White Architects

Tauranga Airport- Jasmax

Tauranga Crossing - Warren and Mahoney Architects

Zespri, Mt Maunganui - Warren and Mahoney Architects and Architecture Page Henderson in association

Education:

Ohope Beach School - Ignite Services

The Lakes Early Childhood Education Centre, Tauranga - Copeland Associates Architects

University of Waikato Tauranga CBD Campus - Jasmax

Heritage:

St Mary's, Hamilton - PAUA Architects

Housing:

Ao Marama Retreat, Katikati - OPL and Mitchell Stout Dodd Architects in association

Aspin Road House, Cambridge - Studio of Pacific Architecture

Bowentown Bach- Edwards White Architects

Casa Del Arbol, Waihi - Hurley Architects

Generational House, Mt Maunganui - Studio2 Architects

Hikuai Hill House - Dorrington Atcheson Architects

Hill House at Hahei - Felicity Wallace Architects

Hot Water Beach House -Scarlet Architects

Kinloch Bach- Edwards White Architects

Light Mine, Coromandel- Crosson Architects

Maungārongo, Tauranga- TOA Architects

Papamoa Beach House- Herbst Architects

Robertson Residence, Tamahere- PAUA Architects

Thornton Road Passive House, Cambridge- Architype

Three Gables, Hamilton- Edwards White Architects

Two Six Splay House, Mt Maunganui - Architecture Bureau

Housing – Alterations and Additions:

Rowe Residence, Mt Maunganui - Brendon Gordon Architects

Planning & Urban Design:

Temple View Project, Hamilton - Construkt Associates, Bloxan Burnett and Oliver and Mansergh Graham Landscape Architects in association

Small Project Architecture:

Chemis Cabin, Rotorua - DCA Architects of Transformation

Karangahake House, Waihi- MAKE Architects NZ