The head of Rotorua Hospital's accident and emergency department urges the public to heed the Covid-19 lockdown rules and avoid risky activities this Easter weekend.

Dr Suzanne Moran said since arriving in New Zealand eight years ago from Liverpool, last year was the busiest Easter she had ever worked.

It was her first month at Rotorua Hospital, having previously worked at Tauranga Hospital.

"There were a lot of orthopaedic patients (people with broken bones) and that's what made it busy. I'm hoping this Easter is very, very different," Moran said.

"A high number of the emergency department presentations were for broken bones, needing treatment" she said.

Moran said the hospital's emergency department had made changes to how it works in the face of the threat of Covid-19.

"This weekend could be a challenge if it is under the same pressure as last year. We're feeling this might be the test of how well people are adhering to the lockdown.

"Every time someone comes into the hospital it puts staff and the patient at risk. We need people to do as they have been told," she said.

"We want to be able to concentrate on people who are sick, whether it's Covid-19 or not. We need to concentrate our efforts where they are most needed."

"We don't want to take our attention away from that – people are still going to have heart attacks and strokes and we have got to look after these people as well."

Moran said anyone requiring medical care was asked to consider the appropriate level of care needed before turning up at the emergency department

If it is an emergency call 111, but otherwise phone the Healthline which is available 24 hours a day on 0800 611 116.

If you need to see a GP in Taupo call your regular GP for the on-call GP, or if in Rotorua phone the Lakes Primecare on 07 348 1000.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website