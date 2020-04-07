Anyone who needs to travel to access essential services or stock up on food supplies in the Bay of Plenty and Waikato this Easter break is urged to "take care" on the roads.

NZ Transport Agency's systems manager Rob Campbell said rain was forecast for the Waikato and Bay of Plenty tomorrow night and continuing into the early hours of Thursday morning.

"While everyone should be staying safe and staying home at the moment to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, if you do need to travel to access essential services or supplies, please take extra care," he said.

"After an extended run of warm, dry weather like we've had, any amount of rain can result in slippery road surfaces, otherwise known as summer ice.

"Even a very small amount of rain can make the roads very slippery. In fact, it can be more hazardous than heavy rain because grime and exhaust particles that have built up on the road take longer to be washed away.

"The combination of light rain and summer grime often creates a slippery film on the road," Campbell said.

"We advise anyone who is driving in the rain or on a damp road to take extreme care. The slippery film on the surface of the road is invisible, so don't assume it's not there just because you can't see it.

"We ask that drivers keep safe in these conditions by increasing their following distances, reducing their speeds and taking extra care."

Campbell also urged drivers to check the tread level and air pressure on their tyres.

"Properly inflated tyres with good tread are always a must for safe travel, but even more so in wet or slippery conditions, " he said.