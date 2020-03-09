Two men have been arrested after allegedly stealing a car and fleeing from police in Tauranga.

A police spokeswoman said officers received information about a stolen vehicle from an address about 3.40am.

They later saw a "suspicious" vehicle heading toward Pyes Pa Rd and began following it, she said.

The car allegedly fled before reversing into a ditch, she said. Two men were arrested.

A 27-year-old man and a 59-year-old man were due to appear in Tauranga District Court today charged with various driving offences.

