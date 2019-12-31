Working together, strengthening partnerships and focusing on infrastructure are among the key things Tauranga and Western Bay leaders are hoping for in 2020. Kiri Gillespie finds out what is on each leader's wish list for the New Year and talks to locals.

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell

"The New Year is our opportunity to continue to build on our new platform of respect and unity in Tauranga. This is possibly best described as the whakatauki: "Ehara i te toa takitahi, engari he toa takitini ke". That is, "Mine is not the strength of one but the strength of many". Strength through partnership is the key to Tauranga moving forward progressively. 'Kotahitanga Tauranga' (Tauranga Together)."

Tenby Powell, the new Mayor of Tauranga, is keen to work together for results in 2020. Photo / File

Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber

"When I dare to dream it is that every child has enough food to sustain them, enough clothing to keep them warm, a roof over their head and access to a free education.

"As Nelson Mandela said: 'We owe our children, our most vulnerable citizens, a life free of violence and fear'."

Western Bay of Plenty mayor Garry Webber has hopes for 2020. Photo / Andrew Warner

Tourism Bay of Plenty chief executive Kristin Dunne

"My wish for 2020 is that we continue to work together with the new spirit of Kotahitanga that our council and Iwi leaders are demonstrating. 2020 is the start of an important decade for the visitor economy, to realise our vision for regenerative tourism, where our place is both shared with manuhiri, but also protected for our people and future generations."

Tourism Bay of Plenty chief executive Kristin Dunne. Photo / Supplied

National leader and Tauranga MP Simon Bridges

"Infrastructure is vital for our growth. While Labour cancelled the Tauranga Northern Link, I'd welcome them revisiting this ... It will need to be a four-lane highway to properly do the job. We also need more housing and that includes redeveloping our old state houses into fit for purpose, modern homes for modern lifestyles. Finally, I urge the Council to revitalise our CBD and deal with begging. That means enforcing their bylaw so small businesses get a fair go."

National party leader and Tauranga MP Simon Bridges. Photo / File

Iwi representative and historian Buddy Mikaere

"Make real progress with infrastructure and housing in the Western Bay of Plenty. By infrastructure, I include road/rail and an overhaul of public transport options. A more practical approach to renewable energy. With our high sunshine hours why don't we have a vibrant solar energy industry? A more aggressive recycling programme."

Maori historian and iwi representative Buddy Mikaere is looking forward to the region making progress with infrastructure and housing. Photo / File

Tauranga-based list MP Jan Tinetti

"I wish that our most vulnerable residents feel included as valuable members of our community and have basic needs met including adequate housing. I look forward to working with our councils throughout 2020 to … ensure Tauranga and the Western Bay remains an awesome place to live. Mostly, I hope that we continue to show kindness to each other throughout the year."

Tauranga-based list MP Jan Tinetti hopes for progressive projects and more kindness in 2020. Photo / File

Te Tuinga Whanau director and author Tommy Wilson

"Thirty houses to our stable of existing emergency homes, 10 beds for addicted and mentally unwell, put begging out to pasture, and for both mayors and councils to work together with iwi to make Tauranga the safe and successful anchorage our ancestors dreamed it could be. Personally, if Trump gets trumped and Hi Cane gets dumped that would be totally cool."

Te Tuinga Whanau Support Services Trust director Tommy Wilson is looking forward to a year of progress and partnership. Photo / Alan Gibson

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley

"[The year] will hopefully bring a big focus on Tauranga's transport infrastructure. We need to upgrade our local transport network to keep up with our growing population. I also hope the region is part of the bigger discussion involving the government's long-term decision on the Port of Auckland, which is due mid-year. Tauranga's closer economic relationships with Waikato and Auckland will bring big opportunities for the region."

Matt Cowley. Photo / File

Incubator Creative Hub director Simone Anderson

"I'd like to expect huge positive leaps for Tauranga and there are enormous opportunities for the arts to contribute to this. I'd like to help Tauranga become a lighthouse arts destination and I'm excited we are in a great environment to nurture this momentum. I'd like to see terrific collaborations and partnerships ... People doing it together is how."

Incubator director Simone Anderson. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller

"Wishing all our community a year of personal progress, safety and quiet satisfaction. I have lived here for 45 years, it's a great place, with awesome humble people, we just need a competent Government and decent infrastructure to make Bay of Plenty the community it can be.

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty-based list MP Angie Warren-Clark

"Enough to eat, somewhere to live and someone to love. Simple things but add good health, a safe home, a well and thriving environment, plenty of kindness and you've got my list for 2020. Of course, my own list includes a party vote win for Labour in the 2020 election – and to be fair, that means we all win."

Bay of Plenty-based Labour Party list MP Angie Warren-Clark. Photo / File

Tim Apthorp, 65, Thames

"Good health and smooth hair."

Tim Apthorp, 65, Thames. Photo / Esme O'Rafferty

Pat Miller, 84, Ōtūmoetai

"That the Government gives poor people housing."

Pat Miller, 84, Ōtūmoetai. Photo / Esme O'Rafferty

Maggie Pryce, 75, Rotorua

"For my new unit to be finished ... I'm supposed to be moving in in April."

Maggie Pryce, 75, Rotorua. Photo / Esme O'Rafferty

Jessica Porter, 35, Pāpāmoa

"A new exciting adventure living in Japan."

Jessica Porter, 35, Pāpāmoa. Photo / Esme O'Rafferty

Rachel, 47, Brookfield.

"More travel, and more happiness for everyone."