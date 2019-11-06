Up to 8000 people are expected to come through Te Awamutu i-Site's annual craft fair this Saturday.

The fair, which started in 1997 with just 40 stalls, is back for its 22nd year and it will be bigger than ever with 100 stalls on offer at Selwyn Park between 9am and 2pm showcasing local and New Zealand-made goods.

Te Awamutu i-Site manager Bea Schiller said at last year's fair all stallholders sold out of their products and she is hoping that will happen again this year.

"The majority of the crafts are local but it is good that we also attract some good quality crafts from out of town, it's good for the Te Awamutu and the people here to see some other stuff," Bea said.

Bea said the fair was booked up with stallholders eight weeks ago and that there are some coming from as far as Te Puke, Tauranga and New Plymouth.

"The fair is becoming very popular and each year it is just growing. We have a lot of demand each year for stall holders but we're just booking out," Bea said.

Items that will be on offer include handmade pottery, baby clothing, ceramic garden art, macrame wall hangings, mineral health solutions, bees wax food wraps, leather belts, gourmet preserves and much more.

On site there will also be six food stalls to make sure no one goes hungry.

There will be donuts and ice cream from Hoops and Scoops, popcorn from Big Poppa Limited, hot dogs and more hot food from The Beach Hut, Thai cuisine from Sawadee Thai and Asian Caterers, coffee supplied by Freedom Coffee and low and slow cooked meat served up from The Smoke Collective.

St John's Anglican Church, as they have for many years, will also be providing a morning tea in the Burchell Pavilion.

Not all stallholders will have eftpos available but the i-Site will be offering cash-out services on the day.

All information about the fair and updates can be found on the Te Awamutu Annual Craft Fair Facebook page.

On this page they also have a competiton running for a chance to win a morning tea for two provided by St John's Anglican Church in the Burchell Pavillion rooms.

Entrants must like the Facebook page as well as the Te Awamutu i-Site page and then comment a name for the cafe.