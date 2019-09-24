An undisclosed number of Te Ranga School students have been kept home in isolation after coming into contact with a person at church with measles.

Te Ranga School principal Brendan Wilson said an announcement was made almost immediately after learning of the contact and possibility of infection.

"At this stage no one at the school has measles," Wilson said. "But we have chosen to be pro-active as opposed to reactive."

A post on the school's Facebook page said a member of the Orchard Church congregation who had been at church on September 15 and also around students who attend Te

