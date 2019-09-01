The Tauranga Boys' College and Rotorua Girls' High School first XVs have enjoyed rugby seasons to remember but both came to an end in their respective Chiefs region finals on Saturday.

Tauranga Boys' College faced a tough away trip to Hamilton, ultimately going down 32-12 to Hamilton Boys' High School.

Rotorua Girls' also travelled to Hamilton, to play defending national champions Hamilton Girls' High School and were handed their first loss of 2019, going down 65-5. The results mean Bay of Plenty will not have any teams playing in Top Four Nationals this year.

Tauranga Boys' coach Dan Goodwin said the loss was disappointing but the players were able to reflect on a successful season in which they improved beyond measure.

"It was a tough game, the boys played really well in the first half but gave them opportunities which they capitalised on. Then we were chasing the game. The boys showed good character to come back and score two tries but it was probably a case of too little too late."

He said he was "extremely proud" of the players' efforts this season.

"They're a good bunch of boys and I enjoyed the season with them. We lose some key players [next year] but we get 10-12 back. Those young guys coming through had a taste of some tough rugby at the crunch end of the season which is good for them.

"The boys were disappointed with yesterday's result but as a whole they were proud of how they've gone and pretty happy with their season. They realise that they've come together and had a good season."

Rotorua Girls' team manager Carolyn Katu said it was a tough game against a Hamilton Girls' team full of big, powerful players.

"The national champions definitely taught us a thing or two. Hamilton Girls are big girls, they're like Amazonian goddesses, they're so much bigger than our girls. We're such a small side.

"Full credit to Hamilton, they're so well drilled and so organised - they showed why they're the national champions. They're season is not about winning their local competition, it's about winning nationals. All these other games are stepping stones."

It brings to a close a season in which Rotorua Girls' won their second consecutive Baywide titles. When asked to reflect on the season as a whole, Katu was unashamedly emotional - swelling with pride at what this team has achieved.

"Honestly, apart from yesterday, it's been a great season. We've never gone through undefeated so that's a great season in my eyes, I'm really proud of our girls and thankful for the coaches."

Chiefs Region Final Results

Boys: Hamilton Boys' High School 32 Tauranga Boys' College 12

Girls: Hamilton Girls' High School 65 Rotorua Girls' High School 5

Co-ed: Manurewa High School 34 Trident High School 10