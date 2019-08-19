Decisions to remove a popular Mount Maunganui underpass as part of a major roading project at Bayfair has prompted community outcry, with a newly formed advocacy group staging a protest this weekend. Members of the Bayfair Underpass Alliance says it is time to call on the big guns - the Government. Reporter Kiri Gillespie finds out why, who the group represents and just how far they are willing to go.

A protest to save the Bayfair underpass has been organised in a desperate bid to bring the Government on board.

Bayfair Underpass Alliance member Heidi Hughes, who also represents transport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.