When Sonny Bill Williams walked out on the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2008, it was always going to take a lot to repair his reputation.

Williams dramatically walked away in the middle of a pay dispute when he was 18 months into a lucrative five-year deal without informing the NRL club, spotted at Sydney Airport bound for a flight to France to play rugby.

The strut through the airport stunk of a young man with more money than sense, who thought he was bigger than the game and could do what he wanted.

He still has his critics, there is no

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.