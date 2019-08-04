The small town of Katikati was buzzing on Saturday as Bay of Plenty, Counties Manukau and Wellington's Mitre 10 Cup squads came to town. The three teams played in the Game of Three Halves as part of their preseason preparations before the championship kicks off this weekend. While hosting the event itself was an exciting prospect, news broke during the week that All Black Sonny Bill Williams would be in attendance with Counties Manukau. Locals flocked to the Katikati Rugby Club grounds to support their team and get a glimpse of the global superstar.

While many eyes were on on Saturday, for Bay of Plenty, Counties Manukau and Wellington coaches it was the final opportunity to see their players in action before naming their Mitre 10 Cup squads this week.

