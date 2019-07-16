New World customers in Te Puke who have bought beef mince recently are being asked to check the date marking on the packaging.

A recall notice posted yesterday by the Ministry for Primary Industries states: New World Te Puke is recalling a specific batch of its New World Te Puke brand NZ beef mince as it may contain black and white soft plastic.

The best before date of the mince is 15.7.19.

Customers are asked to check the date mark on the product label.

Affected products should not be consumed.

There have been no reports of injury, however, if you have consumed any of this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice.

Customers should return the product to their retailer for a full refund.

No other products have been affected.