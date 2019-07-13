Farmlands Co-operative Baywide Men's Club Rugby Semi-Final Results 13.07.2019
Farmlands Co-operative Baywide Premier 1 Semi-Finals:
Te Puna 33 vs Greerton Marist 31
Tauranga Sports 49 vs Te Puke Sports 32
Farmlands Co-operative Baywide Premier 1 Development Semi-Finals:
Te Puna 49 vs Rangataua 7
Te Puke Sports 36 vs Tauranga Sports 27
Farmlands Co-operative Baywide Premier 2 Semi-Finals:
Te Teko 15 vs Waikite 0
Marist St Michael's 24 vs Arataki 22
Farmlands Co-operative Baywide Premier 2 Development Semi-Finals:
Ngongotaha 29 vs Marist St Michael's 13
Te Teko 22 vs Opotiki 12
Farmlands Co-operative Baywide Division 1 Semi-Finals:
Paroa 18 vs Reporoa 10
Judea 18 vs Murupara 17
Farmlands Co-operative Baywide Division 2 Semi-Finals:
Katikati 92 vs Galatea/Waimana 17
Edgecumbe 37 vs Eastern Districts 11