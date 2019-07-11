A shiny caramel coat, bright green eyes and a high-spirited nature that just wants to show love.

You would never know that Webster, the bubbly, vibrant pitbull-cross puppy, had such a close brush with death only months ago.

Webster was found severely injured by a member of the public in a Maungatapu park earlier this year.

He was partially paralysed, unable to wag his tail or use his back legs.

He was taken to the Tauranga SPCA but, with such a serious injury, his future was looking bleak.

Webster has a shiny caramel coat, bright green eyes and a high-spirited nature that just wants to show love. Photo / George Novak

The vets and the SPCA staff persevered and monitored Webster for several

