A survey of Tauranga fuel outlets amidst a "ridiculous" tax increase has revealed which stations have hiked their prices as much as 4 cents a litre, which have risen by just 1c and which haven't increased their prices at all, for now. In May, the Government passed under urgency a law implementing the second of three annual increases in fuel tax - adding another 3.5 cents per litre to the cost, not including GST - which came into force yesterday. Road-user charges also increased yesterday.

In Tauranga, the price hike appeared to have been implemented at most fuel stations, increasing