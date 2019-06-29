A homicide inquiry has been launched in Waihī after a pedestrian died this morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Stephen Ambler said the 28-year-old man was hit by a car in George St at 1am today.

Ambler said police believed the driver initially did not stop and then crashed into a fence further up the road, only 100m from where the man was struck.

"Speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash, and police believe the man and the driver of the car knew each other. Neither lived in Waihī," Ambler said.

Advertisement

The driver of the car was helping police with their inquiries.

Ambler said a post-mortem examination of the victim would commence tomorrow morning.

"Police would like to speak to anyone that witnessed the crash. We would also like to speak to anyone that saw a distinctive bright blue SS Commodore in Waihī on Friday night."

Anyone with information is urged to call Waihī police on (07) 813 8179.

Information can also be passed to the police by phoning the Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555 111.