Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology and French university Angers have signed a cooperation agreement that will enable exchange programmes and further collaboration.

From 2020, students in studying towards tourism and hospitality degrees at the institutions will be able to take part in exchanges where they can live and study in either New Zealand or France.

Toi Ohomai head of international Peter Richardson said living in France will provide New Zealand students with an opportunity to explore Europe more easily.

Richardson said discussions about the agreement began when an Angers staff member, Megan Artus, visited New Zealand and reached out to Toi Ohomai.

Richardson said the exchange programme will be open to students in their second and third year of the degree.

Toi Ohomai Tourism, Hospitality and Services Industries faculty leader Bart Vosse said there was a global increasing awareness of the interdependent nature of the Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

"Our new programmes provide the integration of hospitality and tourism content with a strong focus on developing the management, leadership, entrepreneurship and employability skills and capabilities required," he said.

"Partnering with a recognised European University further strengthens our program and opens up further opportunities for our learners."