An elderly man has died after a collision between a car and his mobility scooter this week.

Norman George Roberts, 88, had been travelling along Girven Rd in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday when he was involved in the crash.

Police released Roberts' name and information about the crash this evening.

Roberts lived nearby.

Advertisement

Police said in a statement an 18-year-old woman was assisting officers with enquiries.

No other information was available.