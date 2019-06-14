A man has threatened to throw kittens in a plastic bag off a bridge.

The threat was made on social media today and has sparked an SPCA investigation.

The post showed several images, one with a yellow plastic bag tied up and another with a person holding a yellow plastic bag with kittens inside.

It was titled as free kittens and the poster stated they were initially planning to use the kittens as dog food.

The disturbing post was reported to the SPCA Tauranga Centre. Photo / Supplied

"Was going to use them as dog tucker but my boys prefer the taste of duck and goat now," the post said.

"Get in quick before I chuck 'em off a bridge."

An SPCA Tauranga Centre spokesperson said the post was reported to inspectors and it was being investigated.

The Animal Welfare Act 1999 states owners of an animal, and every person in charge of an animal, needed to ensure the physical, health, and behavioural needs of the animal are met.

This would be through good practice and scientific knowledge.

These needs included physical handling in a way which minimised the "likelihood of unreasonable or unnecessary pain or distress".

The person who is believed to have made the post has been approached for comment.