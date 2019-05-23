Dates have been announced in preparation for the first North Island Godzone adventure race to be held in 2020.

Rotorua will host one of the largest multiday adventure racing events held in New Zealand between November 19 and 28.

Event director Warren Bates said they were especially pleased to be bringing the world's largest expedition adventure race to the Rotorua region as it was a highly anticipated location for the event.

"The interest generated around Godzone since we announced the location has been unprecedented and high profile adventure racing teams are champing at the bit to explore this fascinating region," he said.

Each year Godzone brings hundreds of adventure competitors from around the world together to take on the challenge of racing through New Zealand's spectacular wilderness areas and Bates said Rotorua was proving to be a major drawcard.

"And what an adventure they are going to have. The terrain is wild in places and lends itself to an epic course that will test the navigator's skills whilst delivering breathtaking scenery and solitude."

Godzone Chapter 9 is tipped to be one of the longest in the event's nine-year history.

Bates said a combination of these factors had inspired him to deliver an "Ultimate Edition" of Godzone for Rotorua.

"This translates to a longer race duration, with the course open for eight-and-a-half days, meaning the teams will face some tough challenges to get to the finish."

Godzone is considered a bucket list event for many adventure racing teams the world over and each year limited team spots sell out rapidly.

In 2019 a new team category Prime was introduced alongside the Pure and Pursuit racing options.

Bates said he expected entries would be hotly contested and places would be limited.

What you need to know

• Chapter 9 race spots will open on September 1, 2019

• All the details on team entry will be unveiled in July on the Godzone website