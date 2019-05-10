A big weekend is in store for the Black Ferns Sevens at the HSBC Langford Sevens as they look to cement Olympic Qualification and the top spot in the series standings.

Assistant coach Cory Sweeney said the return of Kelly Brazier and Michaela Blyde has added to the team environment.

"Having their energy and experience back in the mix has been great and we've seen the younger players really feeding off that this week.

"Their return definitely helps with combinations which have been really improving over the past two weeks."

Sweeney said the disappointment from Kitakyushu was in the inconsistent performances but he's confident the team have learnt from that tournament.

"We had moments in Kitakyushu but it wasn't consistent – there were moments of hesitation which led to mistakes and uncharacteristic performances. The big thing we have focused on is accuracy and building those combinations."

The Black Ferns Sevens will come up against Russia, China and England in pool play.

"It's a massive day one, right from game one we have to be focused. Russia really pushed us in Kitakyushu, China are a team that is continuing to improve and England have shown they are a team that can beat anyone."

Black Ferns Sevens team for the HSBC Langford Sevens

1. Ruby Tui

2. Shakira Baker

3. Terina Te Tamaki

4. Niall Williams

5. Sarah Hirini – captain

6. Michaela Blyde

7. Tyla Nathan-Wong

8. Kelly Brazier

9. Risaeaana Pouri-Lane

10. Cheyelle Robins-Reti

11. Dhys Faleafaga

12. Alena Saili

*Tenika Willison is the travelling reserve.

Schedule

Day One – Sunday

5.22am v Russia

8.06am v China

11.12am v England

Day Two – Monday

Playoffs