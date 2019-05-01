A Ngāti Hē kaumatua has told a court he does not want his grandchildren to inherit the decades-long "problem" of Transpower's lines on Māori land - as he did.

An Environment Court appeal began in Pāpāmoa on Monday against resource consents for the national grid operator's $7 million plan to move part of a major power line between Maungatapu and Matapihi east to align it with State Highway 29A.

Today the court moved to the Maungatapu Marae.

The removal was prompted by two deteriorating poles but Transpower also saw an opportunity to make good on its 1995 "undertaking" to Ngāti Hē to move the lines hanging over houses and sports grounds in Te Ariki Park.

The court heard evidence today of some early support for the relocation plan from the Maungatapu Marae Trust, which was eager to see the lines removed.

The trust ultimately decided to oppose the plan and support the appeal launched by the 14 Maungatapu residents making up the Tauranga Harbour Protection Society.

Members of the society built a 6m long 3D model of the highway with the proposed new poles and lines to support their case.

It was on display in the wharenui as people told the court about the cultural impact of the project.

Ngāti He kaumatua and trust chairman Taikato Taikato, 84, said he took on the fight to get the power lines and poles moved when his father died.

"I would like this problem solved so that my grandchildren do not have to inherit all of this."

He opposed, however, Transpower's plan to erect a 35m-high power pole in front of the marae and its kohanga reo, and sling the relocated lines over Rangataua Bay to a 45m-high pole on the Matapihi side.

"It would move the lines from our backs and put them right in front of our faces."

For a better solution, he could wait a couple more years to remove the wires.

Lawyer James Gardner-Hopkins said the negative impact on the cultural significance of Rangataua Bay was at the core of the appellant case.

Acknowledging the court could not order Trustpower to explore other avenues, he said residents and trustees hoped that if the consents were declined, Transpower would keep talking to the community and tangata whenua and come up with a better plan.

He argued Transpower had not looked closely enough at other options including hanging the cable under the bridge or running it under the ground.

On Monday Transpower lawyer Andrew Beatson told the court Transpower had "no plan B", and if consents were not granted it would most likely repair the deteriorating poles in place, further delaying its "undertaking" to Ngāti Hē to move the line.

The hearing will move back to Pāpāmoa tomorrow and was expected to wrap up, with Judge David Kirkpatrick's decision expected to be issued in writing at a later date.



The project

- 3.3km of 110kV transmission A-line to be moved

- A-line and B-line power Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa

- B-line is attached to the Maungatapu Bridge

- 16 poles to be removed (including estuary tower)

- 18 new poles to be installed along SH29A

- $7m estimated project cost.