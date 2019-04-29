The investigation into an unexplained death at Hikuwai Beach near Ōpōtiki is ongoing and the scene remains closed to the public.

The body of a man, in his late 40s, was discovered by a member of the public at the Hikuwai Beach car park at 9am yesterday.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a Maroon Rav 4 in the Hikuwai Beach area on Saturday or yesterday, or who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious in the area.

They are asked to contact Ōpōtiki police on (07) 315 1110.

Advertisement

The name of the dead man has not been released.