Fire has broken out alongside railway lines next a Tauranga highway.

A motorist phoned the Bay of Plenty Times to say he could see flames burning in the grass next to the railway tracks alongside SH29A between Maungatapu Bridge and Baypark Stadium.

The fires were burning in clusters between the tracks and houses and there was a lot of smoke everywhere, he said.

The motorist said he also noticed fire in the grass near the Omanu Golf Course on Maunganui Rd, opposite Bayfair Shopping Centre, 10 minutes earlier.

Fire and Emergency NZ were unable to comment at this stage.

Smoke can be seen from fires which have broken out along railway tracks next to SH29A. Photo / Bekah Amy

