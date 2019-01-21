The family of an intellectually disabled teenager who has not been seen or heard from in five days are pleading for anyone with information to speak out.

Sky Taylor-Eynon was last seen at her Katikati home on Wednesday evening before she disappeared into the night without a trace.

Today, the 16-year-old's family told the Herald they don't care who she is with or where she is staying but want to know she is safe and well.

"Let us know that you are okay and that you are safe," her aunty Joanne Dover said.

"We don't care what her reasoning is behind it, if she has run away and she is hiding, if she doesn't want to be at home, that's fine, just let someone know."

Dover said if someone is helping Sky and thinking they are doing her a favour by hiding her just to acknowledge the family and let them know she is okay.

She said there has been no activity on Sky's bank account, phone, or social media and her parents are worried sick.

A police spokeswoman said both the family and police had concerns for her welfare.

When she left her Katikati property around 10.30pm on Wednesday last week, Sky was wearing a dark hoody, denim skirt and red shoes.

Sky is 166cm tall and of a slight build.

Her family have told of their worry, saying they didn't know what to do.

"We don't know where else to look," her aunty Joanne Dover said yesterday.

"This is the fourth time she has run away, she disappeared at 10.30 at night and no one has admitted picking her up.

"In the middle of the night, she has just disappeared."

The 16-year-old has Coffin-Lowry syndrome which impacts 1 in 40,000-50,000 people and has affected her intellectual abilities.

Her cognitive thinking was impacted by the rare genetic disorder, Dover said, which made her more like a child than a teenager.

Police had been notified of her disappearance and were helping the family in trying to locate her and searching the property she had previously been found at twice.

Dover said the family had been searching all over the internet, as well as attending a boy racer meet in Hamilton over the weekend to pass her picture around.

Sky could potentially be found anywhere in the country but her family said she had contacts in Dargaville, Tauranga, Tokoroa, Huntly, and Hamilton.

Anyone who has seen Sky was asked to call police on 07 574 300.