Christmas has come early for one lucky Bay of Plenty punter who won $22,238 in Lotto's Second Division.

The Bay winner was one of 15 lucky Lotto players who won cash prizes in last night's live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold online at MyLotto.

One punter from Morrinsville has extra reason to celebrate after also winning Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $44,493.

The winning ticket was sold at New World Morrinsville.



The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

• New World Kerikeri, Kerikeri

• Countdown Whangaparaoa, Whangaparaoa

• Whitcoulls Albany Mall, Auckland

• Sweet Lotto Centre, Auckland

• Relay Auckland Domestic, Auckland

• Z Skyway, Auckland

• Countdown Te Rapa, Hamilton

• Nawton Stationers & Lotto, Hamilton

• New World Morrinsville (+PB), Morrinsville

• MyLotto, Waikato

• Four Square Matarangi, Whitianga

• MyLotto, Bay of Plenty

• Countdown Hastings, Hastings

• Pak N Save Richmond, Nelson

• Kaikoura New World, Kaikoura

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of these winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.