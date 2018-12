Hourly bus services will operate on the Tauranga Urban Bayhopper network on Christmas Day.

Services on each route will run from 7am – 7pm.

There will be no Bayhopper service for Te Puke, Katikati or Ōmokoroa on Christmas Day.

The normal weekend timetable will operate for all services on Boxing Day.

Head to www.baybus.co.nz for more timetable details.